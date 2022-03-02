Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed jewel store manager confronts would-be thief

The building manager appears with a gun as a would-be thief tries to break into jewelry store. (Source: WBBM, QADAR MOHAMMED, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A thief was caught on camera in the middle of night trying to break into a jewelry store in Chicago.

Early Friday morning, a man broke one window, but before he could get in, the building manager came out with a gun.

It’s hard to show off the merchandise when all the customers at Jewels of Chicago see is a busted door.

“For me, this store is bread and butter,” said owner Qadar Mohammed.

With plenty of jewelry on display, a man in a blue jacket decided he wanted some for free.

“We cannot predict who’s coming, who’s doing what after hours,” Mohammed said.

Surveillance video shows the man lurking first and when people walk by just before 1 a.m., he waits for them to pass then peeks in the window.

He leaves for a second, comes back with a heavy metal chain and throws it right at the glass door.

“The first time he hit that and walked away, he was checking to see if he would hear an alarm,” Jason Quach said.

The man broke one panel of glass, but no alarm goes off.

However, Quach, who manages the building, was at the office and heard the commotion.

“I don’t think he expected anyone to be inside,” he said.

The video shows as the man pick up the chain again to break the second glass and finds out who’s inside.

“The moment he saw me come out with my firearm drawn, he quickly ran away, and I just heard, ‘no, no, no,’” Quach said.

A different angle of the surveillance video shows Quach run down the stairs with his gun.

Although Quach did not fire a shot, he said he was ready to and hopes he gave the man a scare.

At last check, the suspect is not yet in custody.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Thomas Goodman, Jr., Tifton homicide arrest
Tifton man charged with murder in Sunday death investigation
Nathan Garrett, Coffee County teacher charged with child molestation
GBI: Coffee Co. teacher charged with child molestation, sexual battery
Derrek Manning, Homerville police officer arrested for pandering
GBI: Homerville officer arrested for pandering, violation of oath
Mark Spraggins, brother in law of Sylvia Spraggins, says he thinks people in a small town are...
Family stresses importance of car seats after Worth Co. crash
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Friday shooting

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Russian bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv, wounds 112
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer: Supreme Court nominee Jackson has ‘real empathy’
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden administration: COVID-19 should no longer ‘dictate how we live’
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal