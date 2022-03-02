Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Friday shooting
Willie Thomas Goodman, Jr., Tifton homicide arrest
Tifton man charged with murder in Sunday death investigation
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance

Latest News

Jessica Dietzel , mother of 1 that has been missing since 2020
Two years later: Still no answers to Jessica Dietzel’s disappearance
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: Coffee Co. teacher charged with child molestation, sexual battery
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas