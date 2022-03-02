Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

FILE PHOTO - Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many...
FILE PHOTO - Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.(WGN via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Thomas Goodman, Jr., Tifton homicide arrest
Tifton man charged with murder in Sunday death investigation
Derrek Manning, Homerville police officer arrested for pandering
GBI: Homerville officer arrested for pandering, violation of oath
Nathan Garrett, Coffee County teacher charged with child molestation
GBI: Coffee Co. teacher charged with child molestation, sexual battery
Mark Spraggins, brother in law of Sylvia Spraggins, says he thinks people in a small town are...
Family stresses importance of car seats after Worth Co. crash
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Friday shooting

Latest News

A growing number of schools now are becoming more deliberate about eliminating bias from...
No more extra credit? Schools rethink approaches to grades
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of...
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Russian in tennis match
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic