3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase, search still active

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The search is still on for three suspects that led Georgia State Patrol (GSP) on a high-speed chase that ended in two-car fires, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dijmon Wheeler, 18, I’quavien Grier,18, and Yasheed Wheeler,17, have been identified as the suspects.

Investigators confirmed the suspects’ vehicle was registered to Dijmon’s mom.

A getaway vehicle helped the suspects escape during a foot chase, but investigators also said they have more details.

“We were able to identify that a blue Chevrolet Impala picked the subjects up and we do believe that they placed a telephone call for the driver of that vehicle to pick them up while they were in the pursuit,” Kat Johnson, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said.

Investigators also said they believe the getaway driver is a relative of the Wheelers.

During the high-speed chase, police said the suspects threw out objects. GSP later recovered those objects and discovered them to be marijuana, a gun, and a book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

