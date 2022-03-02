Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase, search still active

3 wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
3 wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase(Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The search is still on for three suspects that led Georgia State Patrol (GSP) on a high-speed chase that ended in two-car fires, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dijmon Wheeler, 18, I’quavien Grier,18, and Yasheed Wheeler,17, have been identified as the suspects.

Investigators confirmed the suspects’ vehicle was registered to Dijmon’s mom.

A getaway vehicle helped the suspects escape during a foot chase, but investigators also said they have more details.

“We were able to identify that a blue Chevrolet Impala picked the subjects up and we do believe that they placed a telephone call for the driver of that vehicle to pick them up while they were in the pursuit,” Kat Johnson, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said.

Investigators also said they believe the getaway driver is a relative of the Wheelers.

During the high-speed chase, police said the suspects threw out objects. GSP later recovered those objects and discovered them to be marijuana, a gun, and a book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on wooden block
Irwin Co. homicide suspect acquitted
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for agg. Battery to juvenile detention officer
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for aggravated battery on juvenile detention officer
Coffee County
Coffee Co. school officials, parents speak out after teacher charged with child molestation
A teacher in her classroom
DCSS working to fill 70 positions

Latest News

Randolph County
Randolph Co. deputies investigating man’s death
Feeding the Valley's new food bank on Ledo Road
Feeding the Valley Food Bank to serve half a million meals a month
Dougherty County School Board Members Run for Re-Election
Dougherty County school board members run for re-election
WALB
AAPHC offering more services at new location
Prosecutors and the court systems are using True Allele as a dependent tool to fight crime.
South Georgia Circuit ramping up usage of DNA tracking system