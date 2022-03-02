Ask the Expert
2 arrested in Feb. Fitzgerald gang shooting

Police say more arrests will be made in this case
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested following a shooting in February that left one person dead, according to the Fitzgerald Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday, the police department along with the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshall’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol served search and arrest warrants to several locations within Fitzgerald.

The warrants were in reference to a gang shooting that happened on Feb. 21, where George “EJ” Lightsey, 18, and Maurice Robinson, 37, were shot, according to police.

Lightsey was taken to Phoebe where he was treated for his wounds and released. Robinson was taken to Macon where he succumbed to his wounds on Feb. 24.

Jiquavious Wilcox, 23, and Andre Pierce, 42, have both been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and participating in criminal gang activity along with more pending charges.

The police department said there will also be more arrests made in this case.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact the Fitzgerald Police Department Investigative Division at (229) 426-5000 or you may call the anonymous tip line at (229) 426-7090.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

