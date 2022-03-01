Ask the Expert
Valdosta teen arrested after vehicle, lawnmower theft

The teen was charged with two counts of theft by taking.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta teen was arrested for vehicle theft Monday, according to the police department.

Police said around 10:31 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of South Fry Street at Sermon’s Food Mart, after a resident called 911 and reported their vehicle had been stolen while they were inside the store.

After watching the surveillance video of the incident, police said they were able to provide a description of the 17-year-old suspect.

When officers found the teen walking in that area, they approached him and he ran. After a brief pursuit, he was captured and detained.

Using information gained during the investigation, police said the stolen vehicle was found and returned to its owner.

A report said while officers were working on another case, another resident called 911 and said his lawnmower was stolen from his backyard. The report said the homeowner said he saw the same suspect take his lawnmower and walk down the street with it.

The lawnmower has since been recovered at a nearby residence.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

  • Theft by taking (motor vehicle)
  • Theft by taking (lawnmower)

This case is still under investigation.

“These officers did a great job working together to catch this offender before he could leave the area. Make sure to lock your vehicle and remove the keys if you are leaving it unattended, even for a minute,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

