Unseasonably warm and dry through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Light rain/drizzle and low clouds kicked off the workweek. Gradual clearing through the evening allows temperatures to drop into the low 40s for a chilly start Tuesday. Tomorrow high clouds, sunshine and very dry conditions as March rolls in on a quiet note. Rain stays away with a gradual rise in temperatures the next 7 days. Highs rise from the low 70s to record warm upper 80s low 90s through the weekend. Lows slowly go from the low 40s to upper 50s.

Long range forecast models are suggesting an active weather pattern returning with wetter weather next week. During March weather is unpredictable with the transition of seasons. Although the month starts with little fanfare and spring-like, more of winter is likely.

