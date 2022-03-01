Ask the Expert
Tifton man charged with murder in Sunday death investigation

Willie Thomas Goodman, Jr., Tifton homicide arrest
Willie Thomas Goodman, Jr., Tifton homicide arrest(Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead Sunday in Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Willie Goodman, 68, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Ethel Michelle Strawter, 59.

Strawter was found with a gunshot wound at a home in the 300 block of Wilson Street.

The GBI said Goodman is in the Tift County Jail.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020, the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477.

