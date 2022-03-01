Students compete in Miss Lee County High School and middle school pageant

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County middle and high schoolers were all smiles for the Miss Lee County Pageant. They got to compete in multiple rounds including the talent and evening gown portions. WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau met with this year’s crowned queens.

Both winners and some of the girls that competed said they all could agree it was not all about winning.

“My favorite part would definitely have to be performing in front of people and making new friends and getting to experience such a great pageant,” said Reese Marshall, 2nd runner up for Miss Lee County High School.

“And to have fun and to try your best and it’s not all about winning,” said Steffanie Powell, Most Talented Teen.

These girls were judged on how they could walk the walk and talk the talk.

Rebecca Young- Miss Lee County High School (WALB)

“It was an incredible experience. I was able to practice interviews for future jobs and understand what it would be like to represent our school,” said Rebecca Young, Miss Lee County High School.

Miss Lee County Middle School says being crowned came as a surprise.

Embrie Pitts, Miss Lee County Middle School, being crowned by her mom. (WALB)

“I didn’t really expect to win because after I got off stage, I didn’t really have a boost of confidence. It kind of went down a little bit so whenever awarding came and I did get crowned, I was very happy,” said Embrie Pitts, Miss Lee County Middle School.

The high school girls competed for a $500 scholarship from Asa Healthcare Solutions. And the judges were looking for individuals that have the passion to make a difference.

“We really look for girls that are involved in the community and involved in changing and making Lee County better,” said Julia Ross, English and Dance Teacher, and pageant organizer.

Young says she can’t wait to choose a project she plans to carry out during her year as Miss Lee County Teen.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.