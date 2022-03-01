Sonny Perdue named University System of Ga. chancellor

ATLANTA (WALB) - There’s a new leader at the helm of the University System of Georgia.

Sonny Perdue was named chancellor of the university system on Tuesday.

The former Georgia governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will start on April 1.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and look forward to working together with them, our campus leadership and faculties, our elected representatives and most importantly, our students, to provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be successful and to produce even more outstanding results,” Perdue said. “This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately, our state. I’m excited to get started.”

The University System of Georgia oversees 26 public colleges and universities across the state.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.