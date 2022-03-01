Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

One year later: Remembering Lt. Justin Bedwell

Tuesday marks one year since Lt. Justin Bedwell was killed following an officer-involved...
Tuesday marks one year since Lt. Justin Bedwell was killed following an officer-involved shooting.(Source: WALB/Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday marks one year since Lt. Justin Bedwell was killed following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in late February 2021.

Bedwell, who was with the sheriff’s office for 20 years, died after being in critical condition a few days following the shooting. The suspects in the shooting — brothers Brad Phillips, 41, and Troy Arthur Phillips, 40 — were charged in connection to Bedwell’s death.

‘I get chill bumps’: Decatur Co. leaders give condolences to fallen sheriff’s office captain

A few days following his death, hundreds lined the Bainbridge streets to honor the fallen lawman.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Saturday shooting
Ivy Grace Cobb said she hopes this passion turns into a career one day
Albany high schooler creates hair care product

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The storm killed two people, and people in Americus remember vividly the events of...
15 years later: Remembering the March 1 Americus tornado
Latest from Ukraine- Jon Decker White House Correspondent
Latest from Ukraine- Jon Decker White House Correspondent
WALB
Police created partnership with National Alliance on Mental Health
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase