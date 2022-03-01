One year later: Remembering Lt. Justin Bedwell

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday marks one year since Lt. Justin Bedwell was killed following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in late February 2021.

Bedwell, who was with the sheriff’s office for 20 years, died after being in critical condition a few days following the shooting. The suspects in the shooting — brothers Brad Phillips, 41, and Troy Arthur Phillips, 40 — were charged in connection to Bedwell’s death.

A few days following his death, hundreds lined the Bainbridge streets to honor the fallen lawman.

