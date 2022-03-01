MCLB celebrates 70 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping our country ready to fight if we need to has been a seven decade mission for Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).

MCLB started in Albany in 1952. It plays an important role in building and repairing ground equipment for the military globally.

Col. Michael Fitzgerald is the commanding officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. (WALB)

Commanding Officer Col. Michael Fitzgerald said he lives by one phrase.

“What you do at the base today matters for a marine tomorrow,” he said.

Fitzgerald said the work they do wouldn’t be possible without community support.

″The community has given us employees, civilian Marines and artisans. What they do matters around the world. The love the community gives to the Marine Corps to sustain and the impact the base in the community has upon the world is every time you see a Marine force deployed, not just Marine — Air Force, Navy personnel — it comes from here,” said Fitzgerald.

In fiscal year 2019, the base brought nearly $2 billion to southwest Georgia, employing more than 5,000 active-duty military, civilians and contractors.

Many retired military, their families, Albany and Dougherty County leaders were at the celebration.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough proclaimed March 1 as “MCLB Albany Day”, hoping people would reaffirm their love of flag and country. (WALB)

“There’s no question that MCLB is an economic engine not only for Albany, Dougherty County but Southwest Georgia, but the purpose of MCLB is crucially tied to the defense of our nation not just as a stimulus to our local economy,” said Dorough.

One of the base’s most recent achievements is being the first “net zero” base.

“We’re saving taxpayer money by producing our own energy, and we provide opportunities for Georgia Power and the federal government to experiment what is the next phase of energy,” said Fitzgerald.

He said this achievement, along with the work they do, helps make sure they’re prepared for any situation.

“As recent world events have shown us, the world is not nice and we have to be prepared when the nation is least prepared, and it begins here at the base,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said they are looking forward to another 70 years to come.

