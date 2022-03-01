Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

MCLB celebrates 70 years

Men and women saluting at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
Men and women saluting at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping our country ready to fight if we need to has been a seven decade mission for Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).

MCLB started in Albany in 1952. It plays an important role in building and repairing ground equipment for the military globally.

Col. Michael Fitzgerald is the commanding officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany.
Col. Michael Fitzgerald is the commanding officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. (WALB)

Commanding Officer Col. Michael Fitzgerald said he lives by one phrase.

“What you do at the base today matters for a marine tomorrow,” he said.

Fitzgerald said the work they do wouldn’t be possible without community support.

″The community has given us employees, civilian Marines and artisans. What they do matters around the world. The love the community gives to the Marine Corps to sustain and the impact the base in the community has upon the world is every time you see a Marine force deployed, not just Marine — Air Force, Navy personnel — it comes from here,” said Fitzgerald.

In fiscal year 2019, the base brought nearly $2 billion to southwest Georgia, employing more than 5,000 active-duty military, civilians and contractors.

Many retired military, their families, Albany and Dougherty County leaders were at the celebration.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough proclaimed March 1 as “MCLB Albany Day”, hoping people would reaffirm...
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough proclaimed March 1 as “MCLB Albany Day”, hoping people would reaffirm their love of flag and country.(WALB)

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough proclaimed March 1 as “MCLB Albany Day”, hoping people would reaffirm their love of flag and country.

“There’s no question that MCLB is an economic engine not only for Albany, Dougherty County but Southwest Georgia, but the purpose of MCLB is crucially tied to the defense of our nation not just as a stimulus to our local economy,” said Dorough.

One of the base’s most recent achievements is being the first “net zero” base.

“We’re saving taxpayer money by producing our own energy, and we provide opportunities for Georgia Power and the federal government to experiment what is the next phase of energy,” said Fitzgerald.

MCLB started in Albany in 1952. It plays an important role in building and repairing ground...
MCLB started in Albany in 1952. It plays an important role in building and repairing ground equipment for the military globally.(WALB)

He said this achievement, along with the work they do, helps make sure they’re prepared for any situation.

“As recent world events have shown us, the world is not nice and we have to be prepared when the nation is least prepared, and it begins here at the base,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said they are looking forward to another 70 years to come.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Friday shooting
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
Mark Spraggins, brother in law of Sylvia Spraggins, says he thinks people in a small town are...
Family stresses importance of car seats after Worth Co. crash

Latest News

Sonny Perdue was named chancellor of the university system on Tuesday.
Sonny Perdue named University System of Ga. chancellor
Michael Outlaw, owner of Outlaw Drums, shows off some of his handmade drums.
The beat of a ‘refurbished’ drum: Worth Co. business turns old wood into new instruments
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Friday shooting
Derrek Manning, 32, of Lowndes County, was arrested and charged for pandering and violation of...
GBI: Homerville officer arrested for pandering, violation of oath