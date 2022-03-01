GBI: Homerville officer arrested for pandering, violation of oath

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Homerville Police Department captain is now behind bars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

A release from the GBI said Derrek Manning, 32, of Lowndes County, was arrested and charged for pandering and violation of oath.

On Jan. 28, the Homerville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that one of their officers was soliciting another person for an act of prostitution.

Based on messages between Manning and another individual, preliminary information indicates that an act of prostitution occurred in Lowndes County, according to the release.

Manning was arrested in Homerville. After his arrest, GBI agents executed a search warrant at Manning’s home in Lowndes County.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.