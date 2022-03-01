Ask the Expert
Ga. Secretary of State responds to call for a boycott on Russian

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for a boycott of Russian exports. He wants the people of the United States to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau spoke to Raffensperger about his call to action.

Raffensperger expressed why it is so important to him to stand up for the people in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is fighting for their freedom. They’re fighting for their independence and it’s time for all of us as former folks that did fight for our freedom back in 1776 to join with them. The Ukrainian people are brave, and they are courageous,” said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State.

Raffensperger is supportive of companies who have already taken a stance and cut ties on forging business with Russia.

Georgia Secretary of State Responds To His Call For A Boycott On Russian
“In Georgia, we also oversee firms and individuals, and we also oversee the registration of 1.3 million businesses in Georgia. And already Delta has, you know slashed its agreement it’s a working relationship with the Russian airline and I salute them for that,” said Raffensperger.

He also believes that the United States has the means to stand on its own.

“How we import on gas, we got plenty of that in America. All we have to do is start opening our oil wells again, build some pipelines and we’ll be good to go. We are a self-sufficient country, we really need to get back to being self-sufficient and producing jobs for Georgians,” said Raffensperger.

I asked Raffensperger about how this will affect the US economy and the prices of products, and this was his response.

“There are lots of things that Russia sells to us that we don’t really need we can find them in other places, and we actually export to Ukraine right now than we do to Russia. But it’s not about the money so much it’s about the principal and the principal is freedom and Liberty,” said Raffensperger.

Trade between the state of Georgia and Russia has been relatively high. In 2021, alone the imports from Russia totaled $234.8 million with some of the top imported products being petroleum and plywood.

