Chilly to mild with some high clouds today and more sunshine tomorrow. A warming trend gets highs into the 80s Thursday. By this weekend we will be flirting with 90 degrees. Morning lows climb out of the 40s and into the 50s. Sunshine dominates. Early next week record warmth and rising humidity will allow slight rain chances to show. It does look like a cold front will approach by mid week bringing better rain chances and moderating temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

