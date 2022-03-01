Family stresses importance of car seats after Worth Co. crash

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -A family member of a teacher that was killed in a Friday Worth County crash said the woman’s young daughter who survived the crash is living proof that car seats work.

The Worth County car crash involved five vehicles and left two women dead. However, a one-year-old child involved in the horrific accident on Jewel Crowe Road was able to be removed from the car with only a few bruises.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death amongst children, according to Forbes. But when installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of death by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

Mark Spraggins, the brother-in-law of one of the victims, Sylvia Spraggins, said the front end of the car was completely crushed on the front end.

Spraggins added that his niece, who was also in the vehicle at the time, had to be cut out of the car and is in critical condition at a Macon hospital.

He also said, unfortunately, he has seen an accident such as this before. But like this accident, the baby in the other incident was also unharmed due to a car seat.

“Your kid’s life depends upon them being in a car seat. As long as it’s required, up to a certain age, I would recommend car seats,” Spraggins said. “Migrate into a booster seat when they become tall enough or heavy enough, but keep them in that booster seat. I think they’re like 12 when they come out of a booster seat, but that would be my suggestion for them, would be don’t take chances. You just never know.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that using the correct car seat or booster seat can help save a child’s life.

Children from newborns up to around two to 4-years-old should be placed in a rear-facing car seat, while children five and up should be placed in a forward-facing car seat. Children ages nine to twelve are recommended to be in a booster seat and after that, if the child can fit properly into a regular seat, they no longer need a booster and can ride along with just a seatbelt, according to the CDC.

