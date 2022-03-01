Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coors Light ditches plastic 6-pack rings

Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.
Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.(Molson Coors)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coors Light is going greener in 2022.

The largest beer brand in the US announced it is getting rid of the plastic rings that hold the cans on its six-packs. They’ll be replaced with a cardboard wrap that is sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Within the next three years, Molson Coors says all of its brands, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon, will also use the same packaging.

Plastic rings have long been criticized by environmental groups who say they pose a threat to wildlife and cause pollution.

The World Economic Forum says there will be more plastic than fish in oceans worldwide by the year 2050.

Coors officials say the cardboard has received positive feedback in the countries where it is already being used.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Saturday shooting
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
Mark Spraggins, brother in law of Sylvia Spraggins, says he thinks people in a small town are...
Family stresses importance of car seats after Worth Co. crash

Latest News

President Biden is expected to lay out his domestic agenda and speak to the world amid an...
President Biden expected to deliver State of the Union
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Friday shooting
Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone celebrates 150th anniversary
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline
Derrek Manning, 32, of Lowndes County, was arrested and charged for pandering and violation of...
GBI: Homerville officer arrested for pandering, violation of oath