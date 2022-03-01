The beat of a ‘refurbished’ drum: Worth Co. business turns old wood into new instruments

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Outlaw Drums is a family-owned business unlike any other drum-making company. Using wood from things such as old buildings, houses and floors to build one-of-a-kind drums.

The business has been around for over 10 years and was started by Owner Michael Outlaw and his late father.

Outlaw said he started the company because of his love for music and playing drums. He said he doesn’t like things to go to waste and didn’t really see any drums being made out of old, reclaimed wood.

So, he wanted to change that.

“We build custom drums. We build a lot of the drum beaters. It’s basically the part that hits the kit drum. We build those,” Outlaw said. “We do a lot of like different heirloom drums where people will send us different types of wood, like a piano. We’re making a drum out of a piano now. An old piano that was recycled.”

Michael Outlaw shows off how he cuts some of his wood. (WALB)

The drums can take anywhere from two weeks to a couple of months to make depending on the particular drum.

Outlaw said the donated pieces of wood must age anywhere from a couple of months to a couple of years before they are used and made into drums. This is so each one can sound its best. Things like wood type are also key produce the best sound.

“We’ve made them out of church pews. Just anything like that, something that’s gonna be passed down you know from generation to generation. It’s really my goal envisioned,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw said his business has taken off and has made drums for artists such as One Republic, Todd Sucherman and Luke Bryan’s drummer, Kent Slucher.

