Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

15 years later: Remembering the March 1 Americus tornado

FILE PHOTO: The storm killed two people, and people in Americus remember vividly the events of...
FILE PHOTO: The storm killed two people, and people in Americus remember vividly the events of March 1, 2007. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday marks 15 years since a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through Americus on March 1, 2007.

The tornado tracked across Webster, Sumter and Macon counties and its path was around 38 miles in Americus, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest damage was in Americus, leaving Sumter Regional Hospital in ruins.

15 Years Ago an EF 3 Tornado destroyed Sumter Regional Hospital in Americus GA. What do you remember ? https://www.weather.gov/ffc/tracks3107

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The hospital was evacuated.

Hundreds of homes, businesses and vehicles were severely damaged or destroyed.

There were two deaths and there were several injuries from the tornado.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
Taylor Walker mug
1 arrested in Moultrie Saturday shooting
Ivy Grace Cobb said she hopes this passion turns into a career one day
Albany high schooler creates hair care product

Latest News

Tuesday marks one year since Lt. Justin Bedwell was killed following an officer-involved...
One year later: Remembering Lt. Justin Bedwell
Latest from Ukraine- Jon Decker White House Correspondent
Latest from Ukraine- Jon Decker White House Correspondent
WALB
Police created partnership with National Alliance on Mental Health
Colquitt County
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase