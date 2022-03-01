15 years later: Remembering the March 1 Americus tornado

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday marks 15 years since a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through Americus on March 1, 2007.

The tornado tracked across Webster, Sumter and Macon counties and its path was around 38 miles in Americus, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest damage was in Americus, leaving Sumter Regional Hospital in ruins.

15 Years Ago an EF 3 Tornado destroyed Sumter Regional Hospital in Americus GA. What do you remember ? https://www.weather.gov/ffc/tracks3107 Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The hospital was evacuated.

Hundreds of homes, businesses and vehicles were severely damaged or destroyed.

There were two deaths and there were several injuries from the tornado.

