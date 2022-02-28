Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton receives over $3M grant for infrastructure improvements

Water
Water(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton received a huge grant for water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure improvements.

The city received $3.77 million from the state as a part of $422 million in initial grants Gov. Brian Kemp announced to ensure that water and wastewater systems in high-need areas are reliable and safe.

“The City of Tifton is thankful for this opportunity and I am proud of the work that went into this grant application as well as the master plan ESG Engineering organized. We were prepared for such a selection, and this level of funding will certainly increase our capabilities to complete work that is long overdue for the system,” said City of Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski.

A release from the city said the work plan includes water distribution improvements, loop connections, and the replacement of water lines. Sewer system enhancements include lift station improvements, replacement of main pumps, and rehabilitation of certain force mains. Stormwater and drainage projects will include main ditch improvements, detention pond modeling, and rehabilitation of main stormwater piping in designated areas.

These improvements are all necessary and some of the work will be extensive so the grant will provide funding to match what was set aside in SPOLST VI for a portion of such utility work, the city said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment
Police lights by night
APD makes hate crime and assault arrest
Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.

Latest News

The team just won the District 3 championship.
Mitchell Co. youth basketball program keeps kids out of trouble
A mother sings a traditional song with the message to "Hold On"
Americus daycare hosts Black History Month Celebration
De Soto community garden aims to end food insecurity
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts
The leaders in attendance at Klean Kuts barbershop are experts in fields like economic...
Albany barbershop host discussion with city leaders about ways to improve city