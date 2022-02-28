Tifton receives over $3M grant for infrastructure improvements

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton received a huge grant for water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure improvements.

The city received $3.77 million from the state as a part of $422 million in initial grants Gov. Brian Kemp announced to ensure that water and wastewater systems in high-need areas are reliable and safe.

“The City of Tifton is thankful for this opportunity and I am proud of the work that went into this grant application as well as the master plan ESG Engineering organized. We were prepared for such a selection, and this level of funding will certainly increase our capabilities to complete work that is long overdue for the system,” said City of Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski.

A release from the city said the work plan includes water distribution improvements, loop connections, and the replacement of water lines. Sewer system enhancements include lift station improvements, replacement of main pumps, and rehabilitation of certain force mains. Stormwater and drainage projects will include main ditch improvements, detention pond modeling, and rehabilitation of main stormwater piping in designated areas.

These improvements are all necessary and some of the work will be extensive so the grant will provide funding to match what was set aside in SPOLST VI for a portion of such utility work, the city said.

