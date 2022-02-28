Teen charged in several Valdosta car break-ins

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was charged in connection to several car break-ins, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Monday, someone called 911 and said that there was someone stealing people’s belongings in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Norman Drive.

After a brief search, the teen was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect broke into several vehicles and several stolen items were recovered, including a handgun reported stolen from a previous incident in February.

The teen was charged with five counts of theft by entering an auto, five counts of criminal attempt to commit theft by entering auto, trespassing, prowling, possession of a firearm by a subject under the age of 18 and theft by receiving stolen property.

The suspect was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Police said residents should remove anything of value from their vehicles and lock the doors.

