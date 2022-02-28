Pro football player returns to Mitchell Co. to give back

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County High School alum and current defensive lineman from the Indianapolis Colts came back to his roots to give back to his community on Friday.

Grover Stewart came back and visited four schools in the Mitchell County School system.

School board members said he gave over 40 classes at both elementary schools a pizza and ice cream party.

He also spoke with Mitchell County students about staying positive in school and at home.

His advice to them included staying out of gang and drug activity in the community. He also emphasized that’s not the way to go in life.

Stewart told students he is available to talk with them, if they ever needed someone to talk to.

School board members said Stewart has a surprise coming soon for Mitchell County.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.