Mitchell Co. youth basketball program keeps kids out of trouble

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A youth basketball team in Mitchell County is making great strides on the court to keep kids out of trouble in the community.

The boys that play on the Mitchell County Recreation Department’s All-Stars Youth Basketball Program said they all believe if they weren’t involved in sports, then they would be on the streets.

The team leaders are Damarian Williams and Jarvis Williams. (WALB)

“Glad we’re not out there gang banging because some of us on the team we could get killed,” said Damarian Williams.

Jarvis Williams, Damarian’s teammate, said he’s also grateful for his time spent playing basketball.

“If I wasn’t playing basketball I’d probably be in the street, doing drugs,” he said.

The team just won the District 3 championship.

They are preparing to play in Carrollton on Friday for all-star weekend in the state.

But this wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the coach who created the program and made it free for kids to participate.

Mitchell County Recreation Department Basketball Head Coach Derrick Williams said he hopes to see the kids shine someday. (WALB)

“Growing up, like I said, was a struggle for me. So, I thought it would be an opportunity to give the kids back what I wanted to do and didn’t do,” said Coach Derrick Williams.

Coach Williams said he wants to see the kids shine on the big stage someday.

“My motivation is to keep them out of trouble as much as I can, so then one day, I could see them on tv or one day I know they could represent somebody or go to the hospital and then they’re taking care of someone,” the coach said.

Damarian and Jarvis are the team leaders.

Both said the program has helped them off the court.

“In second grade, my grades were bad, but when I played rec, my grades started getting better and better,” said Jarvis.

“Most of my grades were 80s and 70s and then when I realized I had to have all good grades, it motivated me to pay more attention in class, stop talking, so I could be on the team,” said Damarian.

Coach Williams explained how even though they don’t have the best resources, the team will benefit from what they currently have in the future.

“My advice to them is use what you got to get where you’re going because always they’re going to have a struggle in their life. We didn’t say it was going to be perfect but always we could do something to make things better by using what we got,” the coach said.

The team is confident that they’re going to win the championship on Friday.

