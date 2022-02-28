Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man accused of killing a 59 year-old woman in Dawson made his first appearance in the Lee County Magistrate Court Sunday morning.

Natonya Chappell, 41, is charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Chief Judge of the Magistrate Court in Lee County, Jim Thurman, said the charges may change before the grand jury is appointed. That’s because Chappell was captured in Texas on Feb. 22, making him a fugitive for more than five weeks.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations(GBI) connected Chappell to the January murder of Tana Mullis. Police said Chappell left the scene in a stolen vehicle. He has not been charged with any crimes related to the stolen vehicle.

Chappell also could possibly be connected to the murder of Annie Chappell, his grandmother, who the GBI said was killed by Chappell’s cousin, Nakia West. This connection has not been confirmed by officials.

Chappell’s preliminary hearing is set for April 19. Chief Justice Thurman did not grant Chappell bond.

Members of the victim’s family said they want to remain anonymous but are praying for everyone involved in the case.

There will be a grand jury appointed between April and May.

This case is still under investigation by the GBI.

