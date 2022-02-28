Morning light rain and drizzle and the cloudy and much cooler this afternoon. Sunshine returns Tuesday with colder starts and milder afternoons. Warming temperatures into the 80s starting Thursday. Record heat is expected this weekend as highs will flirt with 90 degrees. After Today’s slight rain chances it will stay dry for the next 7 days.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.