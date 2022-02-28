Ask the Expert
Damp & Chilly to Record Heat & Bone Dry
Wet and chilly Today, Drier with colder starts and milder afternoons into mid week. Warmer to end the week.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morning light rain and drizzle and the cloudy and much cooler this afternoon. Sunshine returns Tuesday with colder starts and milder afternoons. Warming temperatures into the 80s starting Thursday. Record heat is expected this weekend as highs will flirt with 90 degrees. After Today’s slight rain chances it will stay dry for the next 7 days.

Chris Zelman

