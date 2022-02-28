Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Tift County, according to Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson.
Thompson said the investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue area. The deputy coroner said he responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Thompson said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist.
This is a developing story. WALB News 10 has reached out to learn more.
