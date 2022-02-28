County: Vacant role to disperse funds preventing Albany Rescue Mission renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County needs a grant administrator before it can use American Rescue Plan funds. That issue is preventing an Albany homeless shelter from getting a much-needed renovation.

Although the Rescue Mission has only been operating for about 30 years, the roof on the men’s building has been the same for nearly 100 years.

Mike Gravette is the public resident relations officer at the Rescue Mission. They help feed, clothe and house those that are homeless in Albany.

Gravette said because of the pandemic, they’ve seen more people need their help — a task that got more difficult to fund during the pandemic. Before, it would have cost $202 to cover one resident. Now, it costs $283.

Closing down their thrift shop for three months hurt.

Mike Gravette is the public resident relations officer at the Rescue Mission. (WALB)

″The thrift store is responsible for 60+ percent of our operating revenue. So, you know we had to comply with ordinances of operation on a business scale,” said Gravette.

Because they are a nonprofit whose been negatively impacted by the pandemic, they qualify for American Rescue Plan funding asking for a little more than $50,000 for a new roof.

A project Dougherty County Commissioners are behind.

“Spend money on the homeless to help them, I don’t think we’ve ever thought about that before,” said Commissioner Clinton Johnson.

“It doesn’t mean we’re just giving away free money. We’re buying them a roof so that they can take care of homeless people in the community,” said Chairman Christopher Cohilas.

“Some of the best money we can spend on the homeless,” said Commissioner Anthony Jones.

The Albany Rescue Mission's roof is damaged and the nonprofit is looking to repair it. (WALB)

They were trying to do the project before spring rain, but County Administrator Michael McCoy told them about a potential roadblock.

“Implementation will occur after we hire a grant admin. We don’t have anyone on staff, so it may be several months before we can actually implement this project,” said McCoy.

Months the Rescue Mission doesn’t have. Gravette said it’s discouraging.

“We’ll regroup and go from there,” said Gravette.

Click here to the Rescue Mission to help with the roof or other general services.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.