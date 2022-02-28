Americus daycare hosts Black History Month Celebration

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus Daycare hosted a Black History Month Celebration Saturday afternoon that brought the community together.

For Jackie Holmes, owner of Lil Tootie Tots Daycare, this year’s Black History Month Celebration is much more than just about being black or white.

“I don’t see no color in my eyes and shouldn’t nobody else see it either,” Zyreich Allen, one of Holmes’ former students, said.

Allen was one of Holmes’ school children when she started the daycare 20 years ago. Now Allen’s kids are in her daycare.

Allen was excited to reunite with Holmes to help spread their message to the community.

“To help kids learn their black history and just have a good time really,” Allen said.

Everyone in attendance could be seen Dancing, singing and playing instruments all to share black history which Holmes said is a part of American History.

Kelvin Pless, an Americus city councilman, had his granddaughter in the show. He says that this event was also about fathers doing more to teach and raise their children.

“I would like people to be better models for their children. These are people you have direct contact with every day,” Pless said.

That’s why he’s so proud of his granddaughter who performed with her friends from Sumter County Middle School Cheerleading team.

“It was fun,” said Tamea Hawkins, Pless’s granddaughter

Pless added that the fun of the program came with the most important part which was education.

”For the most part it was fun to learn and just to know the facts of our history and having the impact on our young people. That’s what it’s all about,” Pless said.

Holmes dedicated this year’s event to someone who was a uniting voice. Unfortunately one that was missing from this year’s celebration.

Her niece, Dericka Holmes.

“She loved hard on everybody. It didn’t matter who you are what type you were it didn’t matter to her and she made a large difference and a whole lot of people’s lives,” Holmes said.

Jackie says this year was harder with Dericka not here but she hopes Dericka’s spirit lives on in the community.

