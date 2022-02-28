Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Biden, Harris to mark Black History Month with White House event

President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.
President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will hold a celebration Monday at the White House to conclude Black History Month.

They will be joined by several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights leaders.

Black History Month is observed every February.

“Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations,” the White House proclamation marking Black History Month stated.

Biden just last week nominated the first Black woman for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (Source: CNN, POOL, TWITTER, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment
Police lights by night
APD makes hate crime and assault arrest
Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
People gathered in Madrid on Sunday to protest the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Ukrainian sailor tries to sink superyacht of Russian boss
The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on Russian and Belarusian athletes to be...
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
The team just won the District 3 championship.
Mitchell Co. youth basketball program keeps kids out of trouble