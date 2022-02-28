Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany high schooler creates hair care product

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monroe Comprehensive High School senior is generating a lot of positive reactions with her homemade product.

Her hair care product may not work for WALB News 10′s Keshawn Ward but Ivy Grace Cobb said people with curly hair are loving her business.

Her goal is to help people around the world with their hair issues and to become a part of Black history.

“This is definitely something that I would like to grow and something that I want to be taken seriously and something that I would want to impact the Black community and allow them to feel their natural hair,” said Cobb.

Cobb started her business just in February and she’s already sold out.

The majority of her sales have been through her business’ Instagram page.

She plans to make more since she’s been getting so many positive reactions.

“I was rushing. So I just sprayed a little bit of water and grabbed a good amount of product and I rubbed it through and I twisted it. Then when I got in the car and I drove to work I was like, ‘I can’t go into work with these twist in my head,’ so I took them to unloose and they looked amazing,” said Kayana Barber, one of Cobb’s customers, said.

Cobb was motivated to create this product after years of unhealthy hair.

She said she did lots of research and this is what she came up with.

“A lot of the products that we use are good for our hair but there’s always something in the product that’s used on like pesticide to kill bugs and plants. It was always something unhealthy in the product. So that’s when I decided I wanted to make products that are 100% organic,” said Cobb.

And that’s how Grace Tresses came about.

Cobb said some of her ingredients are shea butter and flaxseed.

However, she couldn’t say more because she doesn’t want people making the same product.

Right now, she is planning to become a teacher.

One of her customers, Kayana Barber said she expects great things to come from this business.
One of her customers, Kayana Barber said she expects great things to come from this business.(WALB)

Barber said she expects great things to come from this business.

“I really do think if she keeps working hard and pushing herself to try new things and just stepping outside the box I really think she’ll go very far,” said Barber.

Cobb said she hopes this passion turns into a career one day.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment
Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Police lights by night
APD makes hate crime and assault arrest
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Latest News

The investigation started after someone was found dead at a home in the South Central Avenue...
Death investigation underway in Tift Co.
Mitchell County High alum and current defensive lineman from the Indianapolis Colts, Grover...
Pro football player returns to Mitchell Co. to give back
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
A mother sings a traditional song with the message to "Hold On"
Americus daycare hosts Black History Month Celebration