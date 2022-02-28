Albany high schooler creates hair care product

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monroe Comprehensive High School senior is generating a lot of positive reactions with her homemade product.

Her hair care product may not work for WALB News 10′s Keshawn Ward but Ivy Grace Cobb said people with curly hair are loving her business.

Her goal is to help people around the world with their hair issues and to become a part of Black history.

“This is definitely something that I would like to grow and something that I want to be taken seriously and something that I would want to impact the Black community and allow them to feel their natural hair,” said Cobb.

Cobb started her business just in February and she’s already sold out.

The majority of her sales have been through her business’ Instagram page.

She plans to make more since she’s been getting so many positive reactions.

“I was rushing. So I just sprayed a little bit of water and grabbed a good amount of product and I rubbed it through and I twisted it. Then when I got in the car and I drove to work I was like, ‘I can’t go into work with these twist in my head,’ so I took them to unloose and they looked amazing,” said Kayana Barber, one of Cobb’s customers, said.

Cobb was motivated to create this product after years of unhealthy hair.

She said she did lots of research and this is what she came up with.

“A lot of the products that we use are good for our hair but there’s always something in the product that’s used on like pesticide to kill bugs and plants. It was always something unhealthy in the product. So that’s when I decided I wanted to make products that are 100% organic,” said Cobb.

And that’s how Grace Tresses came about.

Cobb said some of her ingredients are shea butter and flaxseed.

However, she couldn’t say more because she doesn’t want people making the same product.

Right now, she is planning to become a teacher.

One of her customers, Kayana Barber said she expects great things to come from this business. (WALB)

Barber said she expects great things to come from this business.

“I really do think if she keeps working hard and pushing herself to try new things and just stepping outside the box I really think she’ll go very far,” said Barber.

Cobb said she hopes this passion turns into a career one day.

