3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high speed chase

By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects involved in a Saturday high-speed chase, according to Investigator Kat Johnson.

On Feb. 25, Deputies attempted to do a traffic stop on a car with three suspects in it. The driver then led deputies in a high-speed chase with speeds over 100 mph.

The chase ended with the suspects’ vehicle veering off the road into a ditch. The suspects proceeded to jump out of the car and flee the scene.

Georgia State troopers tried to chase the suspects but lost them.

During the foot chase, the suspects’ vehicle caught on fire and the fire spread to the patrol car parked next to it.

“Both vehicles were a total loss,” Johnson said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

