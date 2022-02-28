Ask the Expert
2 killed in Brooks Co. fire

The fire happened on Bartow Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
The fire happened on Bartow Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were killed in a fire that happened in Brooks County, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

The fire happened on Bartow Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

The 82-year-old, 1,300 square-foot home was also destroyed in the fire.

“The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation at this time, and our team is assisting the Quitman Police Department, Quitman Fire Department, and Brooks County Coroner’s Office in this matter,” John King, insurance and safety fire commissioner, said.

The bodies were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for autopsies.

King’s office said this marks the 23rd and 24th fire deaths in Georgia this year.

