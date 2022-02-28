Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 arrested in Moultrie Saturday shooting

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect is in custody after a Saturday shooting has left one victim in critical condition, according to a Facebook post by the Moultrie Police Department(MPD).

On Feb. 25, police responded to the 400 block of Hampton Way in reference to a shooting.

The victim was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the MPD at 229-890-5449.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment
Police lights by night
APD makes hate crime and assault arrest
Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Latest News

The team just won the District 3 championship.
Mitchell Co. youth basketball program keeps kids out of trouble
The teen was charged with five counts of theft by entering an auto, five counts of criminal...
Teen charged in several Valdosta car break-ins
The fire happened on Bartow Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
2 killed in Brooks Co. fire
Ivy Grace Cobb said she hopes this passion turns into a career one day
Albany high schooler creates hair care product