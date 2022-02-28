1 arrested in Moultrie Saturday shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect is in custody after a Saturday shooting has left one victim in critical condition, according to a Facebook post by the Moultrie Police Department(MPD).

On Feb. 25, police responded to the 400 block of Hampton Way in reference to a shooting.

The victim was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the MPD at 229-890-5449.

