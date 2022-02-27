Ask the Expert
A slight chance for showers is possible y Sunday evening.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disturbance is approaching South Georgia from the Northwest, this system will bring in two things cooler highs and slight rain chances for parts of Sunday. Firstly, we are nearly 2.5 inches behind in rainfall so far for the year. Any added rainfall will be much needed, but it looks like the new chance for showers will not be enough. However, any little amount will help. Rain chances will begin around Sunday evening and continue into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts are looking less than a quarter of an inch. Now for temperatures, we are not going to see a mass cool down, but it will not be as warm as the record-breaking highs from earlier this week. Highs will stretch from the upper 70s on Sunday to the Upper 60s on Monday. However, we quickly dry out and warm up heading into Tuesday with temperatures back in the 70s with 80s likely by Thursday. No chances for rain for the next few days after that.

