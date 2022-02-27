Ask the Expert
A few showers to start the week, but we clear out and dry up for the rest of the week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak upper-level shortwave will bring in the chance for rain in the next 24 hours, but it will not be a great amount by any means. Rainfall amounts should not surpass .25″ of rainfall during this 24 hour period. No thunderstorms are expected either due to the stale air mass that is in place across the Southwest this weekend. This will not pull us out of this dry spell, but the amount counts. This will be the only chance for rain within the next seven days. Thanks to an upper-level ridge by Tuesday, we are starting a warming and sunny trend. Highs start to climb into the 70s before reaching the 80s by Thursday. Instead, the weather headlines shift again forward a record-breaking stretch of temperatures into the next weekend. Highs for Friday-Sunday are getting closer toward the 90s. So far the record for March 4th is 86°F set back in 1961 and on March 5th was 88°F set back in 1961 as well. Forecast highs as of now as already right on those highs, but things could change so stay tuned for updates.

