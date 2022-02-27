De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts

SUMTER, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital gave a grant to the town of De Soto in October of 2021 to build a community garden.

This was all in an effort to squash food insecurities for the town because the closest populated town, Americus, is more than 15 miles away.

Marcus Johnson, Phoebe’s Community Relations Manager, said that they are definitely using the lessons that they learn from previous community gardens

“We learned that we probably need to get the community more involved before I put the gardens down,” Johnson said.

He said fencing the area in and planting at the right times will help their success too. Johnson’s message to residents in DeSoto is to get involved right away. That’s why they moved the location of the garden to a more centralized area in town, the post office.

De Sotto Mayor James Cutts was excited to kick off the project. So much so that he was one of the volunteers who helped build the eight boxes.

Fredando Jackson helps build a planting box for the project (WALB)

“We don’t mind pitching in and doing whatever we can do to get this thing off the ground,” Cutts said.

Cutts also said that they left room for expansion, but this was a big first step. The first seed was planted and the first season will be mostly veggies with the hope of fruits to be added in year two.

Either way, it is healthy food access to those that normally don’t have it.

“We saw with the pandemic that it is very important that people take care of themselves and one of the best ways is exercising and the food you’re putting in your body,” Johnson says

Fredando Jackson, Executive Director of Flint River Fresh, said it’s about more than just the garden.

“In addition to having fresh food you also have to know how to prepare it. You also need to know that means cooking it, as well as canning it and preserving it,” Jackson said.

It’s a skill that he hopes to teach the youth or anyone used to picking up processed foods.

“It’s the first introduction on how to build a garden. And we’ve even had a couple of ladies that have already said that ‘I’m going to watch you guys, what you were doing so I can go back home and build the same thing in my backyard,’” Jackson says.

There are other initiatives in place in De Soto right now. They also now have a mobile food bus that brings the food to the community.

Flint River Fresh’s goal is to make one or two community gardens each year. This is their first one outside of Americus.

