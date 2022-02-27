Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is still searching for an active shooter after reports of shots fired surfaced around 2 p.m., according to the agency.

While on the scene of an accident on Highway 520 near Huddle House, police realized there was also an active shooter in the area.

The suspect has been identified as Cameron Bannister.

Bannister was last seen in the area of Herod Road near the water treatment plant

Police advise residents who live in the area to stay inside as they continue to search for Banister.

Update wanted person Cameron Bannister 5’08, 160 lbs. Suspect was spotted on Herod Rd near the water treatment plant. Stay inside if you live in this area. Law enforcement is in the area searching. Posted by Dawson Police Department on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.