Tickets sell out for red carpet premiere of ‘Gasoline Alley’ in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Friday, Tifton residents gathered to bring in the Gasoline Alley Movie premiere at The Historic Tifton Theater.

Gasoline Alley is starring Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa. The film was shot in the heart of downtown Tifton and some Georgia locals are a part of the movie as well.

Former San Franciso 49′ers Vernon Davis showed up at the event, along with Gasoline Alley’s actor and movie producers, Alexander Kane and Billy Jack Harlow, just to name a few.

WALB’s Alicia Lewis said she had a great time getting to know them in such a short time frame. Billy Jack Harlow says his mom is from a small town about 30 minutes away from a town in Fitzgerald and says he’s been coming to Tifton since he was a small child.

He says when he was given the opportunity to be a part of the Workhorse Cinema Crew, he fell in love with the ability to make movie magic.

“You’ll see lots of locals, extras, and citizens of Tifton moving around playing small parts in the movie, that’s what makes the magic of film,” Kane says.

Tifton’s Downtown Development Manager Abbey McClaren says they’ve sold close to 600 tickets. The theater only holds around 600 guests. Can you say sold out?

Actors tell me, Friday was the first time they were going to be able to see the movie as well.

Bruce Willis didn’t show but his stunt devil, Eric Buarque that looks identical to him did. He shared what his experience is like working alongside Willis, or should I say working as Bruce Willis.

”I’ve started my first gig with Bruce was Live Free or Die Hard back in 2006 and I’ve done numerous films and commercials with him and exciting it’s an awesome life I have,” he says.

Kane suggests people embrace this event and enjoy the premiere because it is going to be an event that will be ongoing in the friendly city.

“We’ve been excited about getting to Tifton with all the resources they have and how well we’ve been received and treated by the local people, and the leadership here is awesome,” he says.

The movie is set to show Saturday, February 26th at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

