Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defense Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea. Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the Biden administration to make concessions such as relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possibly launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
The school system said there are “allegations of sexual misconduct and communication” between a...
Coffee Co. teacher resigns after investigation
FireAFD said crews are at Brierwood Pointe Apartments working to keep the fire contained to one...
Albany fire crews respond to East Albany apartment complex fire
Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment

Latest News

Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Eight boxes were constructed and placed on Saturday
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts
De Soto community garden aims to end food insecurity
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts
The CDC drops its strong mask recommendations for most of the country under new COVID-19...
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary