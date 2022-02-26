A new era on the horizon for Coffee football

Ask the Expert
Mike Coe introduces as next Coffee football head coach
By Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a new era for the Coffee Trojan football program. Their next leader comes with nearly three decades of coaching experience bolstered by five state championships.

Mike Coe was officially introduced early afternoon on Friday. He comes to Douglas from Madison County High School in Florida.

There, he spent the past 12 seasons as the Cowboy’s head coach amassing a 136-27 record with nine state championship appearances, and four state titles.

Plus one more when he was the Cowboy’s offensive coordinator.

Coach Coe was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

In a press conference Friday, Coe said it would take a special place to pull him from Madison County. He told me he found that place with the Coffee Trojans.

”We’ve played Coffee in years past, so I knew a little bit about it and I know some people from here. But they just seemed hungry. I know Coach Pruitt and I know he’s done a great job here and you’re not coming into a broken place that you have to fix. We’re going to try and take that next step and I’m really excited to be here,” said Coe.

Coach Coe said his expectations for on-the-field success is just as high for off-the-field matters, “This isn’t a four-year deal. When you play for me you know, it’s a 40-year deal. I want to be invited to your wedding, I want to see pictures of your newborn. I want to see your degree when you graduate or from the military. Those are the things that matter more to me than the wins and losses, but I realize you’re in South Georgia and you gotta win.”

Coe met with his players for the first time following Friday’s press conference.

Coe said it’s now back to business as he builds his coaching staff to get ready for the 2022 season.

This hire by the Coffee High Board of Education comes just weeks after Coach Robby Pruitt announced his retirement from coaching in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

