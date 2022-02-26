Hot Wheels live set for this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wanted to meet a truck driver?

Tuff Truckin and WALB partnered for a chance to meet one of the drivers in this weekend’s Hot Wheels Live Monster Truck event.

Parents brought their kids after school on Friday and got autographs from star driver Christian Norman.

”A big reason why I love monster trucks is because of kids. Families that come watching the monster trucks live that’s what it’s all about. We’re back in Albany. It’s gonna be a great time. We got the Mega Rex Truck. You guys got to come out it’s going to be a blast. It’s a great family time,” said Norman.

Norman also said he grew up loving monster trucks and this is a dream come true for him. Norman has been performing for more than five years.

Not only are riders excited, but parents are as well. Some parents said they’re excited there’s simply something to do with their kids.

Christian Norman dreamed of being a driver when he was a little kid. (WALB)

“We are really excited about the trucks and something for our children to do. And who doesn’t like trucks? So, it’ll be fun for all of us” said Briane Heap, who plans to take her kids to the event on Sunday.

The free event was on Friday. There were snow cones, a raffle, and a chance to meet one of the drivers.

The raffle was to benefit Necco. People were donating toys to the foster care center in hopes to win a gift basket and four free tickets to see the show during the weekend.

The Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live event is paid and sponsored by WALB.

You can find tickets on TicketMaster. There will be a 12:30-7:30 p.m. show on Saturday and a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday.

