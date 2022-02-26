Ask the Expert
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

