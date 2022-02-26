Detours routed for Albany road closures starting Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A portion of Hobson Street and Clark Avenue will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. to work on the Combined Sewer Outfall (CSO) project.

Hobson Street from E. Roosevelt Avenue to Clark Avenue will be blocked and Clark Avenue from Hobson Street to Dewey Street will also be closed. This will also cause Adkins Street to be blocked at Clark Avenue.

Clark Avenue eastbound traffic will need to turn south on Dewey Street and then turn East on E. Broad Avenue and come down to Blaylock Street and vice versa for westbound traffic.

Detours will be added to help guide drivers around the road closures and also drivers should expect delays.

The closure will last until March 14, or until the CSO work is complete.

