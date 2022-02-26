ATC uses $8.3M for their Rebuild Southwest Georgia Grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) is one of two southwest Georgia technical colleges giving back to those affected by Hurricane Michael. This comes after getting millions in funding.

With over $8 million, they’ll be able to provide a fresh start to those counties that were hit the hardest. WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau spoke to the grant organizers.

Albany Technical College uses 8.3 million dollars for their Rebuild Southwest Georgia Grant (WALB)

“It’s deemed as the rebuild Southwest Georgia Project. We had a lot of people who had experienced death, we’ve had families who have become homeless, families who have been displaced. People needing to change careers so much was happening during that time,” said Michelle Williams, Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Project Director.

If you were in the areas affected the most, you are eligible.

Angela Davis- Grants Coordinator Compliance Officer at Albany Technical College (right) and Michelle Williams- Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Project Director (left) (WALB)

“We’re looking at the community as a whole in terms of being affected by Hurricane Michael so we are not asking for evidence per se. So, it is for the 20 counties who were deemed eligible because they were hit the hardest,” said Williams.

Those who are eligible need to follow a few requirements, including having to have applied to either Albany Tech or Southern Regional, which is also part of the project. And they would have to have used all their financial aid.

“They need to be considered a low and moderate-income resident and to determine that we would ask them for certain paperwork,” said Williams.

This funding is made possible by two colleges.

“This is a collaborative effort with another technical college that is from a Georgia institution, Southern Regional Technical College,” said Angela Davis, Grants Coordinator Compliance Officer at Albany Technical College.

Income taxes and pay stubs are needed to apply for this grant and to learn more about what documents to bring in you can contact Williams directly.

“They can reach me at 229-430-2882 if you want to shoot me an email you can email me at mlilly@albanytech.edu,” said Williams.

