APD makes hate crime and assault arrest

Police lights by night(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department arrested one suspect involved in a hate crime and assault on Wednesday, according to the agency.

On Feb. 23, Officers received reports of a hate-motivated crime at Sam’s Club.

When officers arrived, they learned a female victim had been physically assaulted after having a gun pressed into her face.

The male suspect grabbed the victim by the hair, pulled her to the back of his vehicle, then proceeded to hit her and knee her in the face. Several of the suspect’s friends pulled him off her, then jumped inside his car and left the scene.

The incident took place in front of the victim’s girlfriend and her 5-year-old daughter.

Brocdrick Stewart, 44, was arrested and is currently in Dougherty County Jail.

After being questioned, investigators learned the motive behind the attack was the victim’s sexual preference.

Stewart was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a specific crime and robbery.

Anyone with information about this case or any similar incidents is encouraged to get in touch with the APD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 229-431-2100. APD will also accept anonymous tips at 229-436-TIPS.

