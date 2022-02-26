Albany Technical College unveils mobile STEM Lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) was funded $3 million to start a brand-new mobile STEM lab. STEM stands for science, technology engineering, and mathematics. WALB’s Nathalie Moreau was at the grand reveal for the new science initiative for ATC.

ATC is bringing STEM to the future generation with their Mobile STEM Lab. And they are also bringing this bus to students in rural communities.

Dr. La’Quata Sumter- Program Chair& Instructor in Electrical and Computer Engineering (WALB)

”As the stem field not only is growing for individuals to work but it also cultivates the students and helps with the problem solving and critical thinking skills and we want to get more students in the community engaged in the STEM and STEAM field,” said Dr. La’Quata Sumter, Program Chair, Instructor in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

This mobile lab among other initiatives was funded by grant money through Albany Tech.

Angela Davis- Grants Coordinator Compliance Officer at Albany Technical College (WALB)

“We wrote a grant back in 2016 to the US Department of Education. The idea was to do for our robotics and innovation center for our students and so we were awarded about three million dollars for an over five-year period,” said Angela Davis, Grants Coordinator Compliance Officer at Albany Technical College. “The grant funds were for faculty, staff, for student success and we decided to do the Mobile Stem Lab as a part of the project.”

STEM learning has benefited the students at ATC.

“We have students getting hired with even while they are students here at the school, so it benefits the college as well as the community,” said Shaecky Adrian Walters, Albany Technical College instructor.

“It was easy to find a job after attending the school. I felt like it was a great opportunity. I did learn a lot, you know gained experience.”

Albany Technical College Instructor, Shaecky Adrian Walters and his former student Chris Divra- Albany Technical College Graduate. (WALB)

ATC felt a need for the mobile bus in Southwest Georgia.

“Building a community that is able to build technical skills be employed and give back to their community with jobs that have been coming here within the Albany region,” said Walters.

“So, we felt that there was a need to be able to take that out to the community and the STEM Lab will allow us to do it,” said Sumter.

Now, if you would like to find out a way to bring this stem lab to your community, you can contact Albany Technical College directly at (229) 430-3500.

