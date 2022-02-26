Albany barbershop host discussion with city leaders about ways to improve city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Barbershops are the place when friends and family get haircuts and have sports debates, political discussions, or just discuss life in general.

But Albany leaders are deciding to use this barbershop to figure out ways to improve the community, health, and families across the Good Life City.

The leaders in attendance at Klean Kuts Barbershop are experts in fields like economic development, housing authority, and after-school programs for the youth.

Some of the conversations with the guests were about their perspectives on mindset and ways to break through bad habits.

The moderator of the event, Demetrius Love, explained how they will solve some of these problems.

President of The 100 Black Men Of Greater Southwest GA, Demetrius Love was the moderator of the event (WALB)

“First, we have to empower. We have to empower the individuals, let them know the importance of health, educate them on that. Then from there, we have to give them a sense of ownership, ‘how can you own your economic development in your community, how can you own your health. Understanding that your health is your wealth or your demise. Then from there, provide the different programs to them, so they feel the type of ownership they need to go out and make sure they are ok when they go into the communities to help build those communities,” said Love.

Those Albany leaders plan to have more discussions like this until they see a change in the city.

