Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS, SANTA ANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California are searching for the person who stole $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.

They believe it was a manager at the warehouse where the tests were being stored.

Detectives in Santa Ana say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta diverted shipments of valuable COVID tests to his home at the peak of the omicron surge.

“It is our understanding it’s about at least a million dollars worth of COVID tests,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

He has since disappeared, and the tests are also gone.

“Beginning Dec. 30 up until Feb. 7, he was essentially going into some of their databases at work and routing some of the COVID tests to his home,” Lopez said.

Officials say Peralta got access because he was the COVID clinic warehouse manager in Santa Ana.

The nationally known company ships COVID-19 tests to popup testing sites, clinics and schools.

According to detectives, 100 separate shipments of the highly sought after tests arrived at Peralta’s Santa Ana house from multiple COVID clinic warehouses.

“And if we kind of backtrack Dec. 30 through Feb. 7, that was kind of the time where people were looking for tests, so it seems like it was at a time where it was in high demand, absolutely,” Lopez said.

An employee at the Santa Ana warehouse had no comment.

Police are hoping someone can tip them off to the whereabouts of Peralta and the tests.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
The school system said there are “allegations of sexual misconduct and communication” between a...
Coffee Co. teacher resigns after investigation
FireAFD said crews are at Brierwood Pointe Apartments working to keep the fire contained to one...
Albany fire crews respond to East Albany apartment complex fire
Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment

Latest News

Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Eight boxes were constructed and placed on Saturday
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast
De Soto community garden aims to end food insecurity
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts
The CDC drops its strong mask recommendations for most of the country under new COVID-19...
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary