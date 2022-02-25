Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mother jumps with baby from fatal 3-story apartment fire

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child. (Source: WRAL, Melissa Hinkel, Broadcastify)
By Adam Owens
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A grandmother and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child.

Surveillance video shows the woman high above the ground with a young baby in her arms as she decides to jump.

“The whole fire just went up the side of the house,” explained neighbor Melissa Henkel. “She got down and tried to get off the top deck. She fell to the second deck and she was holding a baby at the time.”

Firefighters arrived and rescued the woman’s 9-year-old son from the burning condo. His mother said he had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

The woman’s daughter and mother were still stuck inside. Neighbors believe the grandmother died trying to save her granddaughter.

A fire investigation found no smoke detectors in the home that burned. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights
After years of setbacks, Kadeem Colmon is moving his water ice business into this building on...
Albany street vendor moves water ice business in building
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
US braces for Russian cyberattacks
Randall plans to have a volunteer weekend from March 18th to the 20th to try to fix up their...
Albany youth program takes teen out of gang and street life after being shot

Latest News

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
Pope Francis will not be taking part in Ash Wednesday observances.
Pope makes personal appeal in remarkable Russia embassy trip
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion