Merry Acres Middle hosts Black History Month program

WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands takes part in program
The program was at Merry Acres Middle School.
The program was at Merry Acres Middle School.(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Merry Acres Middle Magnet School Celebrated Black History Month with a program for their students.

The event featured many leaders in the community, including WALB News 10′s own Karla Heath-Sands. She was a guest speaker along with Westover High Principal William Chun.

The students were a part of the program as well and performed dances, poems, and even sang.

Tiffany Sevier is the principal at Merry Acres Middle School.
Tiffany Sevier is the principal at Merry Acres Middle School.(WALB)

Merry Acres Middle Principal Tiffany Sevier explained what the program was all about and speaks on their special guest “The Freedom Singers.”

“It’s absolutely important because students need to see that Black History Month is ingrained in American history and it actually is 365 days long and not limited to February but we are going to celebrate in February,” said Sevier.

WALB's Karla Heath-Sands was one of the guest speakers.
WALB's Karla Heath-Sands was one of the guest speakers. (WALB)

Heath-Sands said she wanted students to be able to relate to her speech.

“I’m going to talk about not building walls but building bridges in fact, a lot of times, I think that the young people get it better than the adults get it in terms of getting along,” said Heath-Sands. “It’s about building bridges as opposed to building walls.”

The program was not only engaging for the students but also taught them lessons they’ll remember for years to come.

